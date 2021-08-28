Despite Chelsea’s victory, Thomas Tuchel learnt the hard way about Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel’s relationship with Anfield is strained.

While in charge of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, he visited the stadium three times as an opposing coach, allowing seven goals and losing twice.

Last season, when the legendary Liverpool audience was unable to support their team because matches were forced to take place behind closed doors, in empty and lifeless stadiums, he achieved his only triumph.

One of Liverpool’s most famous comebacks occurred against one of Tuchel’s teams in 2016, when Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Dortmund by four goals to three, advancing to the Europa League semi-finals.

Tuchel remarked after allowing a late Dejan Lovren header, “It was not reasonable.” “If you’re expecting an explanation, I’m afraid I’ll have to disappoint you. An explanation would imply that things are rational or tactical, or at the very least that you can see where a game is going to the other side.

“None of this took place.”

The German coach was clearly taken aback by Liverpool’s might, and two years later, when in charge of PSG, he returned with a new collection of players, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

This time, it was a Champions League match, and Tuchel seemed to choose a tactical strategy that was customized to Anfield and Klopp’s talents.

PSG typically retreated into a block if they lost the ball in the match, rather than engaging in a struggle and seeking to regain possession as many great sides would on the defensive side of the game.

Given Klopp’s pressing strategy and the passion of the crowd, Tuchel seemed to understand that such a war and scrap for second balls would favor Liverpool, but despite his altered game plan, the home side still won.

By the 83rd minute, it was 2-2, but Roberto Firmino scored in additional time to give Tuchel three points, and he was once again punished by a late goal in front of the Kop.

He explained, “This is Anfield, this is what they do.” “Through our efforts, we were able to score the equalizer. But the end was quite difficult.”

Finally, he arrived. “The summary has come to an end.”