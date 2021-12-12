Despite Aston Villa’s rejection, Takumi Minamino’s Liverpool transfer reality emerges.

He pulls himself back in just when you think he’s out.

Liverpool has seen it before, where players reclaim control of their Reds careers just as it appeared like they were set to go.

Despite having one foot out the exit door, Lucas Leiva, Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge, and Divock Origi have all managed to add further chapters to their Liverpool narrative, with the latter of those players possibly doing so again this season.

Origi looked bored on the pitch last year after dropping down the pecking order once more after the Reds’ Premier League title win in 2020.

The Belgian had appeared destined to leave in the summer after scoring just once last season, in the League Cup against Lincoln City, with Jurgen Klopp conceding as much. Even now, the German maintains that the striker’s long-term destiny may lie elsewhere.

Origi, on the other hand, has found new life this season, bringing his name back into contention at a time when, with the end of his contract looming once more, it appeared that his days at Anfield were over.

He scored five goals in ten outings, including back-to-back victories against Wolves and AC Milan, but he was forced to sit out Liverpool’s triumph over Aston Villa this weekend due to a knee injury.

A few weeks ago, such a setback would have elicited a muted response from the Reds’ fan base. Origi’s absence was felt now, with Diogo Jota out with an injury and Roberto Firmino only recently returning to training.

In his absence, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain led the line, with the verdict on Klopp’s latest false nine experiment still out. When dropping deeper, for example, the England international linked up nicely with his teammates, but as his manager would lament after the game, Liverpool were short on bodies in the box for much of the first hour.

If Origi had been fit, he would have started, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ready to go for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, there will be more opportunities in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to salvage his Reds career once more.