Despite Aaron Rodgers and others, the NFL’s head doctor praises the league’s vaccination rate.

Despite Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other high-profile players recently entering the NFL’s COVID protocols, Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s top medical officer, lauded the league’s immunization rate.

When Rodgers went into the protocol last week, he missed a key clash against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Saquon Barkley, a running back for the New York Giants, was also part of the process. Other notable players who have sat out this season include Packers receiver Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, Vikings safety Harrison Smith, and Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown.

All coaches are required to be immunized by league rules. According to The Associated Press, Kliff Kingsbury of Arizona and Matt Nagy of Chicago have been sitting out games due to COVID procedures.

In comparison to previous year, when 18 games were either moved or postponed due to COVID breakouts or restrictions, the 2021 season has gone nicely. The schedule has yet to be disrupted in the middle.

“We’re still learning a lot; every week, we look at our data and tweak our processes, just like we did last year,” Sills added.

“We have yet to see any signs of COVID spreading outside, on the field, which I believe is critical. We’re also observing that people who have been vaccinated have a milder disease: shorter duration, fewer symptoms overall. Those are all excellent developments.” Symptom reporting has been critical in averting outbreaks and will remain a priority for the rest of the season, according to Sill, who spoke at the owners’ conference last month.

COVID symptoms are different this year, according to Sills, therefore some vaccinated people aren’t recognizing them. “So we’ve been promoting, to use a TSA slogan, ‘if you feel anything, say something,’ because we believe it’s critical that people speak up and get tested,” he said.

"I believe that we are absolutely seeing the influence of immunizations," Sill added. "We're seeing that impact in the quantity of cases we're getting, but not in the clustering of instances we saw last year. We aren't witnessing the out-of-control spread." Kingsbury was forced to miss a game with the Arizona Cardinals in October as a result of this. Data from genetic sequencing revealed that the first seven instances were the most serious.