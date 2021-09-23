Despite a tumultuous Everton leave, James Rodriguez’s truth remains.

James Rodriguez will be mentioned on Evertonians’ lists of great players who have worn the royal blue shirt.

Some will agree, while others will disagree, but the Colombian’s name will undoubtedly come up.

Sure, he didn’t win any awards, only played 26 times, and was a member of a Blues team that finished in 10th place, but there was never any mistake about his great talent and star qualities.

He’s a one-of-a-kind footballer, a once-in-a-generation talent. James is a name that will go down in World Cup history, and records will indicate that he also played for Everton Football Club.

With a message of ‘sad,’ James Rodriguez breaks the quiet on Everton’s exit.

Yes, his departure for Qatar is a huge disappointment, and the fact that he will never play in front of a sold-out Goodison Park is a footballing disgrace, but James Rodriguez’s first recollection will always be what he performed on the pitch.

Even if the majority of Evertonians could only see his majesty on a television screen with a ball at his feet, the playmaker nevertheless produced plenty of moments that made thousands gasp.

James dazzled us all with his abilities, whether it was a flawless takedown, a quick pivot to bamboozle a defender, or an impossible pass taken off with carefree ease. With a single kick of the ball, he would glide past players as if they didn’t exist, slicing the opposition in half.

Any superlative thrown his way by nostalgic Blues will, of course, be met with qualifiers minimizing his Everton career, especially his apparent lack of fitness and desire.

It’s been a matter of contention, with facts and speculation galore, but no one can disagree that this was a massive deal for the club, resulting in beaming smiles on most people’s faces. For sure, it’s a risk worth taking with a free move.

When Everton announced the signing of James Rodriguez, the transfer of the third most followed player on social media (after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) was bound to create headlines, and this was a watershed moment for the Toffees, both on and off the field.