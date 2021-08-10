Despite a second bout of COVID, Lamar Jackson says the Coronavirus vaccine is a “personal decision.”

Despite acquiring COVID-19 twice in the last eight months, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said obtaining the coronavirus vaccination was a “personal decision” and declined to indicate if he would be inoculated.

The 2019 NFL regular season MVP was diagnosed with coronavirus in November of last year, missing the Ravens’ Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Night but had to be rescheduled three times due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Ravens’ camp, which left the team without 18 players.

Before making a quick recovery and returning to the field in Week 13, Jackson said he “wouldn’t want [coronavirus]on anyone.”

The Ravens quarterback disclosed to media on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 again last month.

Jackson was cited by ESPN as saying, “I just got off the COVID list.”

“It was insane. I was devastated. That was not something I was looking forward to. Not before camp […] nor now, not ever.”

He was, however, evasive when asked if he would get vaccinated.

“I had to discuss this with my staff to see how they felt about it. Continue to study everything I can about it [the vaccine]. “We’ll take it from there,” he said.

“I believe it is a personal choice. I’m going to keep my feelings to myself and my family. Right now, I’m concentrating on getting better. I can’t think about it right now […] how everyone else is feeling. I’m just trying to get back into the swing of things.”

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message to all 32 franchises stating that more than 75% of players had been partially vaccinated and that more than half of the 32 franchises had reported vaccination rates for players of more than 80%.

Nonetheless, some high-profile athletes have spoken out against the implementation. While Jackson remained unsure about the vaccine, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley stated that he would only be vaccinated if Pfizer offered him a cut of the profits.

Beasley announced in June that he would be “out in public” and advised people to stay “away of him” if they were afraid.

The NFL’s statement last month that it will neither delay or postpone games in the 2017 season due to a coronavirus outbreak among unvaccinated players was met with a mixed reaction. This is a condensed version of the information.