Despite a poor summer, Liverpool receive a bonus for Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago Alcantara’s most prominent contribution to Euro 2020 came in the aftermath of Spain’s semi-final defeat to Italy, which says a lot.

The 30-year-old showed that he has the leadership and compassion to go along with his remarkable talent by soothing his young colleague after penalty shootout heartbreak.

But, in the quieter moments of self-reflection that followed, Thiago would have to admit that, on a personal level, this was a tournament that fell short of expectations.

The midfielder only played 66 minutes, all from the bench, as manager Luis Enrique used him as a last-ditch option.

And, by the time the final whistle against Italy blew, the Liverpool man could certainly see why Pedri had leapfrogged him to form a powerful midfield triangle with Koke and Sergio Busquets.

It will be more difficult to comprehend why Marcos Llorente came off the bench before him in the final two games, or why Rodri had more starts towards the end of the competition.

Thiago’s disappointment will be compounded by the fact that, in theory, this was supposed to be his opportunity to shine for Spain.

The 30-year-old made his senior debut for his adopted country in 2011, but in the ten years afterwards, he has only made 45 appearances.

That, of course, is due in large part to the fact that he played alongside superstars of the game such as Busquets, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, and Cesc Fabregas, all of whom have over 100 caps.

That doesn’t explain why Koke has 11 more appearances for Spain despite making his senior debut two years later.

To be fair, the failure to unseat the Atletico Madrid man this summer comes after a season marked by failures and troubles at club level.

Thiago’s move to Liverpool had a rocky start, highlighted by a missed pre-season, a positive Covid test, and a two-month layoff due to a knee injury.

Doubts about his readiness for English football lingered far into May, when a key goal against Southampton seemed to change his mind.

Goals aren’t usually a midfielder’s money, but it was fascinating to see how they were used. The summary comes to a close.