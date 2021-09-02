Despite a “incomplete” transfer window, Everton make a transfer turning point under Rafa Benitez.

Everton’s summer transfer window closed on Tuesday with far less fanfare than many had anticipated.

The Blues had been looking for excellent reinforcements to their team for some months and had already announced a number of arrivals before the deadline.

Over the summer, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon all completed moves to Goodison Park, yet a number of vital positions remained vacant.

Everton could still add five free agents beyond the deadline.

Everton were unable to capture the right-back or midfielder that Rafa Benitez had hoped to bring to Merseyside, but the club’s business was relatively inexpensive compared to the rest of the league.

And the transfer window as a whole was the most recent hot topic on the Royal Blue Podcast.

Adam Jones and Connor O’Neill joined host Phil Kirkbride to discuss a potential “turning point” Everton demonstrated throughout the transfer window, as well as the essential quality Benitez was able to obtain in his purchases.

Despite the fact that this is a market where teams have suffered losses due to the pandemic, a lot of money was spent this summer.

If my memory serves me well, Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal were the top spenders. Man United is also clearly spending a lot of money.

But, based on what we’ve done so far, buying five players for less than £2 million, I believe most observers would agree that Everton got the best bang for their buck.

Isn’t it crazy that the clubs you’ve identified as huge spenders were all broke a few months ago when they were striving to get into the Super League? I’m not sure where all that cash came from…

But, returning to Everton, did they spend the least amount of money among Premier League clubs this summer? I believe I saw something along those lines on Twitter.

Given the experience we’ve had with past managers coming in over the last several summers – Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce spending £40 million on two players – you wouldn’t have guessed that coming into this year. “The summary has come to an end.”