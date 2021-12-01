Despite a flurry of recent spending, Major League Baseball’s 9th Work Stoppage is set to begin.

According to The Associated Press, with less than 24 hours until Major League Baseball’s current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, the MLBPA and the league’s owners appear ready to enter the league’s first lockout since 1995 unless a new deal is reached.

Both the league and the players’ association, led by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Executive Director Tony Clark, are confident in their positions.

According to ESPN, the players seek a number of changes to free agency that would allow younger players to achieve unrestricted free agency sooner, allowing many rising stars to make more money sooner. They also want the league’s payroll luxury tax, often known as the competitive balance tax, raised to let more players to earn greater wages before a team is penalized for spending more than a set amount on its roster.

In addition to revenue-generating proposals like enlarging the size of the postseason bracket, the league’s owners reportedly want procedures in place to allow them to spend the same amount or less money. For some years, Manfred has pushed for playoff expansion, which he will put to the test during the abbreviated 2020 season.

The union has requested that the National League introduce a designated hitter role, which MLB has agreed to accept.

The pressure of the agreement’s nearing expiration prompted a frenzy of free agency spending during the past several days. With the lockout looming, players attempted to safeguard their paychecks. Before they were no longer allowed to bargain, teams intended to mould as much of their squad as possible.

According to ESPN’s Free Agency Tracker, over $1.2 billion in contracts have been signed or verbally agreed to in the days running up to tomorrow’s deadline.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the previous labor dispute, Clark was a minor league prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ system, and Manfred was a junior lawyer on Major League Baseball management’s legal staff.

Now, they are in charge of billion-dollar factions in a fractious sport that is on the verge of a lockout when the collective bargaining agreement expires.

