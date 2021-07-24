Despite a double transfer raid, Alex Iwobi can finally get what he wants at Everton.

Evertonians were clamoring for the club’s first signings of the transfer window this time last week.

An emergency management search and a summer filled with international competitions have proven to be stumbling blocks to the squad’s much-needed development.

However, only seven days later, a trio of fresh faces have arrived at Goodison Park.

Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray have all joined in quick succession, increasing Rafa Benitez’s options ahead of the new season, which kicks off in just a few weeks.

Many have pointed out that two of those signings are wide men, a position in which Everton urgently needed to add talent.

Not only were the Blues short on people in that area of the field, but those who were frequently called upon to fill such roles in the team were not always up to the task.

Indeed, one of them, Bernard, has recently moved on from the club. Evertonians wished him well in the future because of his moments of brilliance, but they were few enough to make him a viable alternative for much longer.

Anthony Gordon may be looking to battle for a starting spot out wide next season, while Richarlison’s position in a new Benitez configuration remains to be seen.

And then there’s Alex Iwobi.

Since joining Everton in 2019, the Nigerian international has played under more permanent managers than he has Premier League goals for his current side.

Of course, that’s a very simplified way of looking at things, and there’s a lot more to think about when it comes to the 25-year-old.

Since he arrived for large money from Arsenal, Blues fans should reasonably anticipate a greater goal return than four in all competitions.

In recent seasons, Everton has needed more goals and consistent contributions from all of its wide players, so the burden isn’t all on Iwobi’s shoulders.

However, he appears to elicit a lot of intense reactions to his performances. That could be due to his hefty price tag.