Despite a Coronavirus outbreak, crowds return to the British Open.

The British Open returns to Royal St George’s on Thursday following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, with up to 32,000 fans permitted in to see the world’s top golfers.

Shane Lowry of Ireland will defend his Claret Jug in the 149th Open Championship, but despite the restoration of play and patrons, Covid-19 continues to throw a pall over the year’s last major.

Hideki Matsuyama of the Masters, Bubba Watson of the Masters, and Zack Johnson of the British Open have all withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19 or being deemed a Covid close contact.

The R&A recently warned players that the tournament will “run under stringent government monitoring,” with rules prohibiting players from visiting pubs, restaurants, or groceries during tournament week.

They must also remain at recognized hotels or private accommodations with up to four members of their team but no other players.

“This week, I don’t have my entire squad here. Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, stated, “I don’t have my trainer, I don’t have my cook.”

“With me, (caddie) Rick, my physio, and my manager, Blake, the cooking is obviously not as excellent. We’re giving it our all, but it’s not quite up to her standards.”

The bookmakers’ favourite is Spain’s Jon Rahm, who won his first major at the US Open last month and briefly held the world number one position before being deposed by Dustin Johnson.

Given Britain’s sequence of rigorous lockdowns and restrictions on international visitors, Rahm expressed amazement at the size of the galleries.

As limits are removed as a result of the successful mass vaccination program, the United Kingdom is already seeing more than 30,000 positive cases every day.

“I didn’t think this to be the first tournament where we’d have full crowds, just because of the lockdown and constraints and everything,” Rahm said. “I’m really looking forward to that. We’ve been missing it.”

Rahm’s good form continued with a seventh-place finish at the Scottish Open last week, his first tournament since winning the US Open at Torrey Pines.

But, after a positive test caused him to withdraw from the US PGA Memorial tournament in June, when he was leading by six strokes, he knows how a coronavirus outbreak can disrupt the course of an event.

Tommy Fleetwood can count on local support as he seeks to become England's first champion in over a decade.