Despite a comeback, the Lions lose their first tour game in South Africa.

The British and Irish Lions were defeated 17-13 by South Africa A in a high-octane match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday, their first loss on the tour.

The tourists rallied 10 straight points in the second half after trailing by 14 points at halftime, but a Zander Fagerson knock-on in the closing minute robbed them a chance to win.

South Africa, brimming with Springboks After scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flanker Marco van Staden were sin-binned soon before halftime, a team won despite being down to 13 men.

Given the caliber of the South African side, Lions captain and scrum-half Conor Murray dubbed the fourth match of the Lions tour a “fourth Test” before kick-off.

His prediction was accurate on as the Lions, who had scored 27 tries in three straight wins over weak franchise teams, were suddenly up against tough competition.

Murray stated, ” “Today was an another level. We gained a great deal of knowledge. We have a lot to be proud of, especially in the second half.

“It was quite physical, and it is something from which we will gain. On the tour, we haven’t encountered that kind of physicality.

“We know the Boks will be a physically demanding team. In the Test series, the breakdowns will be a huge decisive factor.

South Africa is a country in Africa. Lukhanyo Am, a captain and center, said: “We have a lot to be proud of. It was a successful outing. We accomplished a lot of positive things, but there were also some setbacks.

“In the coming days, we will be able to appraise and analyze where we need to improve. We’re thrilled to be back in the thick of things, and we’ll return to the drawing board to see where we can make improvements.”

The Lions should have little trouble defeating the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, but then they’ll face world champions South Africa in a three-Test series starting on July 24.

The visitors had gotten a boost earlier in the day when they learned that original tour captain and lock Alun Wyn Jones had been cleared to join the tour.

Jones withdrew from the tour after suffering a shoulder injury in a warm-up against Japan on June 26. He has since made a miraculous recovery and is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Thursday.

Ronan Kelleher joined Wyn Jones aboard the plane, increasing the number of passengers.