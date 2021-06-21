Despite a Championship season, Saracens stars are ready for the Lions tour, according to Jamie George.

Despite a season spent competing in the Championship, Jamie George feels that the Saracens contingent of the British and Irish Lions is ready to face the physical demands of the visit to South Africa.

Less than 24 hours after demolishing Ealing for the second time in a week to secure an instant return to the Gallagher Premiership, the club’s five Lions flew into Jersey on Monday morning to join Warren Gatland’s team.

While they are ecstatic to have regained their spot in the first division, they must now show that 11 games in the English second tier have not left them unprepared to face the world champions.

Early in England’s Six Nations campaign, a lack of match sharpness following two months of idleness was revealed, but George feels the Championship has put them to the test.

“Many of the games are as physical as any of the games we’ll play in,” he remarked, referring to the top five strikers.

“The league isn’t as fast as the Premiership, but it’s right up there in terms of brutality.

“There are challenges in there – clearly, game time is important, and we have been receiving a lot of it.

“We’re also fortunate to have someone like Phil Morrow (Saracens performance director).” He is in charge of our show and has previously toured with the Lions.

“He understands what it takes to prepare physically and mentally for that journey.

“He has been adjusting our curriculum to ensure that when we arrive in Jersey, we are ready to go.”

Gatland will pick his team for Saturday’s pre-tour match against Japan at Murrayfield on Tuesday, and as one of just two hookers in Jersey for the Lions’ training camp, George is expected to play on the bench with Ken Owens set to start.

“Getting up to speed on the line-out calls and plays will be the most important thing for me,” George said.

“But, since we’re on a Lions tour, I’m going to buckle down, do my homework, and relax. (This is a brief piece.)