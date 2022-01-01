Desmond Tutu is the moral compass of South Africa.

Desmond Tutu, the moral compass of his beloved “Rainbow Nation,” died on Boxing Day at the age of 90. He was never hesitant to speak truth to power, regardless of its creed or color.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end white minority rule in his nation.

Tutu was known for his outspokenness, and even after the racist apartheid state fell, he never shied away from exposing South Africa’s flaws or injustices.

“It’s a great honor and privilege that people think your name may make a modest difference,” he told AFP shortly before his 80th birthday in 2011.

Whether it’s fighting his church over gay rights or advocating for Palestinian statehood, he’s been a force to be reckoned with.