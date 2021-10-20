Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins might happen before November, according to NFL trade rumors.

Deshaun Watson could get the trade he’s been looking for. According to sources, the Miami Dolphins are close to obtaining Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to the Houston Chronicle, a deal to send Watson to Miami might be completed this week. Because of their current losing run, which reached five games in Week 6 with a loss to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins may be even more determined to land the quarterback.

Watson has been linked to Miami since he requested a trade following the 2020 season. The Dolphins were rumored to be considering a trade for Watson at the start of the season, despite the fact that the 26-year-old had been accused of sexual harassment or assault on more than 20 occasions.

Watson is fit, but he hasn’t played in any of Houston’s six games.

The #Texans are working on a deal to transfer Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, which might be completed this week. Even if it isn’t this week, they are hoping to complete it before the November 2 trade deadline.

It’s evident that the Dolphins don’t believe Tua Tagovailoa will be their long-term quarterback solution. For off-field considerations, I wouldn’t trade for Deshaun Watson right now, but the Dolphins appear willing to take a chance. https://t.co/u1WYL9uelw The Texans decreased their asking price in a trade for Watson, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. Houston allegedly turned down a trade offer that includes three first-round picks and three third-round picks before the draft in April.

Both the Texans and the Dolphins are 1-5 entering Week 7.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s second-year quarterback, has been a disappointment. This season, the No. 5 overall pick from last year has passed for 544 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions while posting an 86.7 passer rating. Tagovailoa was sidelined for three games due to rib fractures.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa one pick ahead of Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers’ franchise quarterback.

If a deal isn’t reached this week, Miami and Houston have until Nov. 2 to reach an agreement.