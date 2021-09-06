Deshaun Watson has been benched by the Houston Texans following multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

For the opening game of the season, the Houston Texans have benched quarterback Deshaun Watson.

When the 2021 season begins on September 12 at NRG Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach David Culley stated Monday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Watson will not play in the game, although he is on the team’s roster, according to a tweet from ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Last year, Watson, 25, agreed to a four-year contract deal with the Texans. Watson’s contract is the second-highest guaranteed salary and total value in NFL history, with a total value of $111 million.

Women alleging him of sexual misconduct have filed 22 legal lawsuits against him. The complaints were filed in Harris County, Texas, earlier this year.

Watson is accused of acting inappropriately with women employed to give personal services, including allegedly exposing himself to masseuses, according to the lawsuits. According to court filings, the occurrences occurred between March 2020 and March 2021.

One of the first women to file a lawsuit was Ashley Solis. Watson sexually attacked and harassed Solis in her home after contacting her through Instagram, according to a statement given at a news conference in April.

“It took me a long time to come out openly and express my truth. I was terrified. “I’m no longer afraid,” she declared. “I’ve come to reclaim the reins of power and control.”

Watson has been accused of sexual assault by two of the 22 women, who claim the NFL star coerced them into performing oral sex during massages. He’s also accused of touching a woman’s vagina and buttocks in one of the cases.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, admitted that Watson engaged in sexual activity with certain ladies, but said they were all voluntary. In a legal filing, Hardin disputed all charges and slammed the plaintiffs’ trustworthiness, claiming that several women fabricated to earn money or brag to their friends about their experiences with the quarterback.

Watson has only responded to the charges once, on March 16, when he issued a statement on Twitter. Watson admitted that he hadn’t seen the complaint at the time, but stated he had never treated a woman with anything less than “utmost respect.”

Both the NFL and the Houston Police Department have launched investigations into the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.