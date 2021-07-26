DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, DeShaun Watson, De

After initially expressing reluctance to trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans are now signaling that they are eager to do so.

The Texans are open to trade proposals for Deshaun Watson, according to @RapSheet and @TomPelissero.

The #GMFB team responds. pic.twitter.com/o4l1QUJIs1

The Texans claim that no genuine bids for Watson have been made. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Houston has requested five high draft picks and two starting-caliber players.

Quincy Avery, Watson’s personal quarterback coach, said, “I’m 100 percent positive he’ll be traded at some point in the near future.” Watson, according to Avery, still wants to leave Houston, and the two parties are ready to move on. Watson’s market worth would be fairly high, and if he were dealt, the Texans would receive a large number of players in exchange.

Multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet that the #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, the price is, and should be, exorbitant for a player of his level. At the very least, three first-round picks, if not more, would be required.

The Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles are all thought to be interested in signing Watson.

Watson requested to be traded after the organization signed Nick Caserio as their new general manager in January.

Watson was accused of sexual assault for the first of 22 times two months later. The cases are still being worked on, and the criminal investigation is still ongoing.

According to @RapSheet and @TomPelissero, the #Texans are willing to deal franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions, leading the league.

The Texans stated that they would not move Watson until the off-season began, but the wait cost them a lot of money. pic.twitter.com/oCCsvgRk3z

Watson has developed into one of the league’s best passers after being drafted by the Texans in 2017. In 2020, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times and led the league in passing yards.

Watson arrived in camp on Sunday morning in preparation for Monday’s first session.