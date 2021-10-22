Deshaun Watson and Odell Beckham might be dealt before the deadline, according to NFL trade rumors.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching in 2021, there is some conjecture about the fate of a few notable players. Since asking to be traded early this year, Deshaun Watson has been the subject of trade rumors, and Odell Beckham is often mentioned as a possible trade target.

What are the possibilities that either star will be traded before the deadline on November 2? Both players are more than likely to stay put for the time being, however a deal can’t be ruled out.

Despite his legal concerns, Watson appears to be more likely than Beckham to be moved. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in acquiring the quarterback from the Houston Texans, according to reports. Miami is rumored to be interested in trading for Watson this week, as the Dolphins are anxious to upgrade their quarterback situation after losing their fifth straight game.

Tua Tagovailoa has struggled after being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa’s 86.7 passing rating is slightly lower than his rookie season, and he has only averaged 181.4 yards per game in 13 career games.

What will it take to land Deshaun Watson? According to sources close to the #Texans, the two No. 1s, two No. 2s, and a player they passed on during the #NFL Draft aren’t getting “anywhere close” to the two No. 1s, two No. 2s, and a player they passed on. It appears that this week’s “deal is close” was staged to elicit a bidding battle.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters Friday, “I don’t get into rumors.” “Our quarterback is Tua. “I’m pleased with the performance of our quarterback.” Watson hasn’t been on Houston’s active roster for the entire season. The Texans are said to have dropped their asking price, which had previously included at least three first-round picks as well as potential future picks.

Watson is one of the top players in the NFL when he’s on the field. In 2020, Watson threw 33 touchdown passes, seven interceptions, and 4,823 passing yards, which was a league high. Watson’s return to the NFL is uncertain as he faces more than 20 allegations of sexual misbehavior or assault.

Because to his inability to stay on the field, Beckham has not been selected to the Pro Bowl since 2016.

Since being moved to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 season, the wide receiver has been a letdown, averaging just 56.4 receiving yards per game in 28 games.

Beckham averaged 92.8 yards per carry in five seasons with the New York Giants. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.