Derek Jeter has a net worth of $266 million as a member of the New York Yankees.

Derek Jeter, a former shortstop for the New York Yankees, was just inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Before retiring in 2014, he spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees, earning hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Spotrac, Jeter earned more than $266 million while playing baseball in the Bronx for 20 seasons, with a peak yearly salary of $21 million in 2010.

In the year 2000, he began earning at least $10 million every year. By 2006, he was earning an average of $20 million per year in baseball salary.

According to Forbes, Jeter made roughly $130 million via endorsement deals with Nike’s Jordan Brand, Gatorade, Rawlings, Steiner Sports, and Movado by the time he retired. This raised his total profits throughout his career to a mind-boggling $400 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 47-year-old New Jersey native is worth almost $200 million.

The Yankees selected Jeter with the sixth overall choice in the 1992 draft. Before making his MLB debut in 1995, he spent four seasons in the minor leagues. That year, he won Rookie of the Year as well as the World Series. In 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009, he was a member of World Series-winning Yankee teams.

In 2003, Jeter was selected the franchise’s 11th captain. He was a 14-time All-Star as well as a five-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner. He had 3,465 hits in his 20-year career, the sixth-highest total in major league history.

According to The Wall Street Journal, after retiring from professional baseball, Jeter founded the media source The Players’ Tribune, which was purchased by Minute Media in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.

According to the Miami Herald, Jeter teamed up with Bruce Sherman to buy the Miami Marlins for $1.2 billion in 2017. Jeter is the CEO of the Marlins and owns a 4% share in the team.

In April, Forbes reported that Jeter had joined the board of Rockefeller Capital Management.

On Wednesday, Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame alongside Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and late labor pioneer Marvin Miller, in baseball’s first induction ceremony since July 21, 2019.

The coronavirus epidemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 ceremony. The ceremony, which took place on the grass outside the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York, was originally scheduled to be a television-only event, but it was postponed to allow fans to attend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.