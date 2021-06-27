Derby disappointment on a gala date Leeper, John

Next Friday at Sandown, John Leeper will try to redeem himself in the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes.

Given that he was by Frankel, out of Dunlop’s outstanding racemare Snow Fairy, and named after the handler’s father, the Ed Dunlop-trained colt captured the racing public’s imagination in the run-up to the Derby at Epsom.

However, under the hands of Frankie Dettori, he was overly eager and faded in the straight to be defeated 20 lengths. Dettori was a late replacement for Adam Kirby, who went on to win the Classic on Charlie Appleby’s Adayar thanks to a stroke of luck.

“All things being equal, we’ll probably go to Sandown next Friday in a Listed race over a mile and a quarter and see how we do,” Dunlop said.

“If I’m not happy with Sandown, there’s a race in France next weekend for three-year-olds over a mile and a quarter, but for now, we’re going to Sandown.

“We’d want to take a breather before resuming our climb. Sandown is a tough 10-furlong course that will suit.

“He was a little alert at Epsom, so Frankie suggested we drop him back in trip, and this appears to be the perfect race for him. We’ve always thought he should stay a mile and a half based on his lineage and appearance, but we must keep in mind that he’s only run four times in his life.

“He went from a Newcastle novice to the Derby in a month, with a Listed race in between. People flocked to him because of his pedigree and the fact that he was named after my father.

“That fantasy is no longer with us; we’ve moved on, and he’s a horse with whom we’re not in a hurry. As an older horse, he should be even better, and we have complete faith in him.

"It didn't happen at Epsom, but he didn't have a particularly difficult race.