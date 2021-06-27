Derby could still be relegated from the Championship due to accounting problems.

After being fined £100,000 and warned about their future behaviour for accounting issues, the EFL has published a “interchangeable fixture list” that may see Derby drop to the third tier.

After an independent disciplinary commission’s decision, the EFL confirmed the sentence.

The first charge was filed over 18 months ago. Derby were then found not to have broken the EFL’s financial rules, despite the league winning an appeal against that judgment earlier this year.

As a result, the EFL stated it was disclosing the interchangeable list in case an appeal against the decision resulted in Derby receiving a retrospective points loss, potentially relegating them to League One and restoring Wycombe to the Championship.

“Please note that these fixtures are subject to change and at this moment the fixture list is treated as a DRAFT,” Derby’s club website warned when the fixtures were released on Thursday morning.

Wycombe, who ended third from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship last season, also announced on their website that the EFL had established a new schedule.