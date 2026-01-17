DePaul Overcomes Marquette in Thrilling Comeback with Record Crowd

Second-Half Surge Powers Blue Demons to Victory

DePaul men’s basketball delivered a stunning second-half performance to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and defeat Marquette 80-75 on Friday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons, behind a career-high 31 points from CJ Gunn, snapped a six-game losing streak against their Big East rivals while setting a new student attendance record at the arena.

For much of the first half, it seemed like Marquette had control. The Golden Eagles surged to an 11-point lead early in the game, fueled by an 11-0 run. By halftime, Marquette led 44-36, having shot an impressive 60.7% from the field and displaying strong teamwork with 12 assists on 17 made baskets. However, despite their offensive prowess, the Golden Eagles were unable to maintain their momentum in the second half.

Gunn’s Explosive Performance Leads the Way

Just over two minutes into the second half, DePaul unleashed a game-changing 14-0 run that flipped the script. From there, the Blue Demons never looked back, taking a 50-44 lead by the first media timeout. The run was highlighted by N.J. Benson’s offensive rebound and subsequent score, a three-pointer by R.J. Smith, and two quick triples from Gunn, including a deep three that capped the surge. The arena erupted as the Blue Demons seized control of the game.

Gunn’s remarkable shooting display included seven three-pointers and 12 second-half points. His relentless scoring was complemented by N.J. Benson, who contributed 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and Brandon Maclin, who added 12 points. The Blue Demons shot a sizzling 53.1% in the second half and finished 11-for-24 from three-point range, keeping the momentum firmly on their side.

Marquette struggled to regain its rhythm as DePaul’s defense tightened. Head coach Shaka Smart acknowledged that his team lacked the defensive focus required to secure the win. “We were going to score enough to win, but we didn’t stop them enough to win,” Smart said, reflecting on his team’s defensive lapses.

Despite trailing by as many as 15 points, Marquette mounted a last-minute rally. Nigel James Jr. led the charge with 18 points and a career-high eight assists, while Royce Parham added 14 points. But even with DePaul going scoreless for the final four minutes, Marquette’s effort came up short. The Golden Eagles trimmed the deficit to 79-75 with 19 seconds remaining, but a missed opportunity on offense and a final free throw by DePaul sealed the win.

The victory marks DePaul’s third consecutive Big East home win and hints at a potential turning point under head coach Chris Holtmann. The Blue Demons, traditionally near the bottom of the Big East standings, have shown significant improvement, with balanced scoring, stronger defense, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Marquette, now at 1-7 in Big East play, finds itself struggling to regain form. The Golden Eagles have now lost seven of their last eight games and will face Providence on January 19, hoping to reverse their fortunes as the season progresses.

DePaul’s win, highlighted by an electric crowd and an unstoppable second-half performance, may signal the start of a new era for the Blue Demons, while Marquette is left to regroup and refocus for the challenging weeks ahead.