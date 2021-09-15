Deontay Wilder on Fighters Avoiding Boxing’s Finest.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses the sport’s present status as more and more of the sport’s best competitors are comfortable with getting paid.

During an appearance on 78SPORTSTV, Wilder expressed his dissatisfaction with the way boxing’s best personalities continue to avoid each other.

“You have a lot of guys making excuses to avoid fighting. The best aren’t fighting each other.”

The former heavyweight champion argues that instead of demonstrating their worth in the ring, the sport has devolved into arguments about money.

Boxing’s best champions have been taking what most spectators regard as “easy matches” rather than the ones that make the most sense for their legacies, as “The Bronze Bomber” points out.

The wear-and-tear of protracted in-ring conflicts cuts into a fighter’s longevity, so the height of a boxer’s career rarely lasts long.

Legendary boxers like Manny Pacquiao and Roy Jones Jr., on the other hand, continue to establish their worth in the ring because, despite their legacies, they have nothing else to do.

Wilder’s in-ring career is coming to an end soon, and while the Alabama native believes he still has much to offer, he knows it won’t last long.

Wilder can’t help but voice his thoughts on the subject, fully accepting his in-ring mortality.

“Sometimes I just think to myself, ‘I can’t wait for the day when I can retire.’ I don’t believe I’ll miss it. They’re going to miss me when I retire.”

Wilder has a score to pay with England’s Tyson Fury before deciding to retire from boxing.

The two first battled in the ring in December 2018, drawing a disputed draw and necessitating a rematch to decide who actually deserves to be called the heavyweight champion.

Fury blitzed Wilder for the greater part of seven rounds en route to a TKO victory, capturing the WBC heavyweight belt as well as the vacant Ring magazine title.

In March 2020, Wilder used his rematch clause, setting the date for their rematch on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.