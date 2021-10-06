Deontay Wilder Makes Modest Admission About Tyson Fury Fight Delay In Boxing News

Deontay Wilder recently expressed his gratitude for his fight with Tyson Fury being postponed.

Wilder discussed the postponement during a Zoom conference call.

“The delay was a blessing, a blessing for me,” says the narrator. The longer they put it off, the more time we had to concentrate on our craft and art, as well as go through the game plan that we’ll have on October 9th,” remarked Wilder, as quoted by Boxing Scene.

Wilder stated that the delay frustrated him at first because he was eager to fight Fury, but that he later softened his position on the concept.

“You’re ready to battle as a fighter. You’re ready to get back out there, right? And this is the longest I’ve been out of the ring, which is extremely frustrating because I’m itching to get back in,” Wilder explained.

“That ring simply summons you. It’s just something about boxing that makes you want to come back.”

Fury vs. Wilder has been rescheduled on Saturday, October 9 after the heavyweight champion tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

Fury recently challenged people who said that facing Wilder would be a walk in the park, stating that no one should dismiss the American in the first place.

Despite being TKO’d by Fury in their second battle, “The Bronze Bomber” was able to knock Fury down twice in their first fight, with the second knockdown being the most indicative of Wilder’s strength.

“The Gypsy King,” on the other hand, was able to get to his feet and finish the battle in a dismal draw.

Wilder understands that Fury can take a lot of damage and not feel a thing, but he also understands that he should be able to take advantage of any mistakes the Brit makes.

“That time that we had, you know, it [has]benefitted me tremendously,” Wilder shared.

The battle between Fury and Wilder will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.