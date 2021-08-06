Denzel Dumfries is on loan at Everton, and Marcel Brands is interested.

Everton are looking at signing Denzel Dumfries on a loan deal.

The Blues have conducted lengthy internal conversations about signing the PSV Eindhoven right-back, who the Dutch club values at approximately £15 million.

Marcel Brands, the club’s director of football, is keen on bringing in the 25-year-old Holland international, who he regards as Seamus Coleman’s long-term successor.

However, following many rounds of discussions with Rafa Benitez following his hiring as Everton manager at the end of June, the club has decided to investigate the possibility of signing Dumfries on a loan basis.

Everton recruited Djibril Sidibe on loan in the summer of 2019, with an option to buy the AS Monaco right-back for about £13 million, but the Blues declined after an unsatisfactory season.

Inter Milan had shown interest in Dumfries, but Everton are still looking for the PSV midfielder.