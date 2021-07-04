Denzel Dumfries is a PSV player who has been linked with a move to Everton.

PSV boss Roger Schmidt has spoken about the future of potential Everton target Denzel Dumfries once more, admitting that he does not expect him to return for pre-season training.

The defender has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for some time, and his name has come up in discussions as the club looks for a long-term successor for Seamus Coleman.

Before the Netherlands’ round-of-16 elimination to the Czech Republic, the 25-year-old impressed with a couple of great displays for the Netherlands in Euro 2020.

Inter Milan has been connected with a bid for the right back in recent days, with PSV’s boss anticipating both he and Liverpool-linked Donyel Malen to leave the club in the summer.

“I no longer anticipate them to return to [our training ground]De Herdgang,” Schmidt told Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad [via InsideFutbol ].

“After last season, it was evident that they intended to expand their horizons.

“I’m still hoping for it. We’ll revisit it if there isn’t a transfer.

“In terms of fitness, it will be a problem.” That applies to both Dumfries and Malen, as well as Cody Gakpo. They will only join later and will now have to maintain their fitness on their own.

“Of sure, having them there would be beneficial to us because it would give us more options.”

Despite discussions about Dumfries taking place at Everton, it’s unclear where he is on the club’s right-back shortlist this summer.