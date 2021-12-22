Denzel Dumfries admits to Everton’s move and claims Inter Milan.

Denzel Dumfries has explained why he did not sign with Everton during the summer transfer window.

The Blues were reportedly interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven right-back, but he chose to join Inter Milan instead.

The 25-year-old made an impression for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 this summer, prompting interest from a number of clubs.

Ultimately, the defender chose Inter, who signed him to replace Achraf Hakimi, who had joined PSG for €70 million earlier this summer.

Despite an apparent offer from Everton, Dumfries says he didn’t hesitate to join the Italian giants once he learned of their interest.

He told Voetbal International, “It took some time to close the transaction, but when it did, I got chills.”

“Because I was keen to join Inter, I talked to [my agent Mino]Raiola every day.” Everton offered me a contract, but I chose to come here instead.

“They have a long and illustrious history in Italy and Europe, and they are the champions of Italy.” The city of Milan also had an impact on my decision.

“In November, I played my first Milan derby of my career, and it was fantastic.” The stadium was packed to the brim.

“These are the things you fantasize of as a footballer.”

“Due to COVID laws, stadiums are not always full currently, but I am looking forward to playing at sold-out stadiums.” “Playing behind closed doors is dreadful.”