Denver Nuggets Face Struggling Washington Wizards in Key NBA Matchup

The Denver Nuggets will aim to extend their winning streak as they visit the Washington Wizards for their final regular-season meeting on January 22, 2026, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Despite facing a series of injuries, Denver, with a 29-15 record, remains one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. On the other side, Washington continues to fight to overcome a seven-game losing streak, sitting at the bottom of the standings with a 10-32 record.

Tipoff for the game was set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern, with fans tuning in to see if the Nuggets could maintain their road dominance or if the Wizards could finally end their slide. Both teams have faced significant injury woes, but the Nuggets have managed to stay competitive, even in the absence of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since December 29, 2025. Jokic, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11 assists per game before the injury, is not alone on the injury list. Denver has also been without Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and Tamar Bates, with several key players, including Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, listed as questionable for the game.

Resilience Amid Injuries

Despite these setbacks, Denver has shown remarkable resilience. Since Jokic’s injury, the Nuggets have won seven of their last 12 games. Their offensive efficiency remains strong, ranking in the top-15 league-wide, with a solid shooting performance and few turnovers. In Jokic’s absence, Jamal Murray has stepped up as the team’s primary scorer, averaging 28.7 points and 8.8 assists per game. Murray’s standout performance came in the team’s January 17, 2026, victory over the Wizards, where he dropped 42 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. also played a crucial role in that win, scoring 30 points off the bench, while Peyton Watson continues to impress with an average of over 22 points per game.

On the Wizards’ side, injuries have also taken their toll. The team has been without key players like Trae Young and Cam Whitmore, with several other contributors dealing with injuries of their own. The Wizards’ young players, including Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, have shown flashes of talent but have struggled to put together consistent performances. Washington’s offense has stagnated, and their defense is ranked worst in the league in net rating, leading to another difficult season for the franchise.

In their last matchup against Denver, the Wizards fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 121-115 despite a 29-point effort from George. Washington’s most recent game, a 110-106 loss to the LA Clippers, saw Sarr score 28 points, but once again, the team could not close out the game in the final moments.

Heading into this game, Denver remains the clear favorite, with Vegas oddsmakers giving them a 5.5 to 6.5-point edge. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that the game will see a combined 240 points, with the Nuggets favored to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations. Historically, recent matchups between these two teams have featured high-scoring games, with the last four meetings surpassing 235 combined points.

The game presents an opportunity for the Nuggets to solidify their playoff position while continuing to navigate life without Jokic. For Washington, it’s a chance to prove their young roster can compete against one of the league’s top teams and break out of their slump. With the injuries and uncertainties surrounding both rosters, the contest promises to be unpredictable, with every possession carrying significant weight for both teams.