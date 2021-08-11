Dennis Schroder, a former Laker, tanked his value this offseason, according to NBA news.

Due to a groin injury suffered by Anthony Davis and a nagging ankle injury for LeBron James, many ascribed the Suns’ success to luck when the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the then-defending champions.

However, it might be claimed that if their bench had been able to pick up the slack and bear the load that was expected of them when their two best players were out, they may have extended the series to seven games.

Kyle Kuzma took the brunt of the blame for his poor performance, but point guard Dennis Schroder was equally as bad.

Schroder became a free agency this summer after declining a four-year, $84 million contract early in the year in favor of taking a chance on himself.

Betting on oneself, on the other hand, only works when two things happen: one performs above and beyond what is expected of him, and there is a market for his services.

It is not one of the conditions to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs.

Schroder scored zero points on nine attempts from the field in the pivotal Game 5 defeat to the Suns.

Schroder was steadfast in his pursuit of a four-year, $100-$120 million contract as free agency approached.

Obviously, no one was ready to give him such a large salary after his poor playoff performance.

Schroder’s stint in free agency was thankfully ended when the Boston Celtics revealed that he had signed a one-year, $5.9 million contract with them.

It’s a long cry from the high regard in which the Lakers held him when they extended him that huge contract.

Many thought the Lakers would have no choice but to give in to his demands once free agency started because they were still in desperate need of a point guard, but the Russell Westbrook deal stunned everyone, including Schroder.

Schroder sat on his hands when the Lakers exited the market, unwavering in his pursuit of a large payday.

The situation is similar to Nerlens Noel’s decision to turn down a $70 million contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 because he desired a max contract.

To his credit, Noel was able to secure a sizable payout this summer when he signed a three-year, $32 million contract with the New York Knicks.

Schroder’s story has become one of many cautionary tales for athletes who place too much weight on themselves. Brief News from Washington Newsday.