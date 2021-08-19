Dennis Rodman Says There Were Players “Way Worse” Than Him in NBA Rumors

Dennis Rodman was not the worst player in the NBA during the time he played.

Rodman distinguished out among NBA players at a period when the game was much more violent and vicious.

Rodman kept his frightening attitude throughout his NBA career, having been a member of the iconic Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” squad in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Throughout the process, “Worm” was repeatedly suspended after becoming embroiled in a number of gaming squabbles.

As a result, his probable move to the Miami Heat in the post-Michael Jordan NBA era has fallen through.

Rodman claims that his controversial image caused then-Heat coach Pat Riley to reconsider signing him.

He is convinced, however, that he saw a number of players who were “way worse” than him, particularly former Heat players who were known for their in-game brawls.

Rodman told 7Sports News, “Pat Riley is too cool.” “He’s a little too cool for his own good. In 1999, a lot of clubs wanted me because I had some petrol left in the tank. Pat was enamored with himself. He’s conceited to the point of arrogance. ‘Oh Dennis is too much for us, we can’t manage him,’ he remarked.

“How did you deal with other Miami players if you couldn’t handle me?”

There were a lot of folks who were far worse than I was. Brother, I’m a winner. For a long time, I’ve been a winner. I worked hard for that position, and I wish he hadn’t fired the trigger.”

Rodman’s personal life began to suffer as a result of his problems. Many in his circle believed he wouldn’t make it past “40” due to a slew of bad ideas.

He stated, “I’m amazed I’m still here because a lot of people predicted I’d be dead at 40, 45, 50, 55, and now I’m 60 and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m still here.'” “Someone has a hand on my shoulder and says you have a lot of time left to fulfill something for people all across the world,” I said.

Rodman was unquestionably the most radical player of his generation, with several tattoos, colored hair, and piercings all over his face.

However, times have changed, and the characteristics that set Rodman apart have become the norm in today’s NBA.

In 2019, the NBA Hall of Famer declared, “I would be accepted now.” “I’m not as showy now as I was back then. I’d be just one among many.”