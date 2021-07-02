Denmark should play daring football against Czech Republic, according to Kasper Hjulmand.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is convinced that his team can continue to play fearlessly as they attempt to emulate their 1992 predecessors.

After a disastrous start in which Christian Eriksen collapsed with a heart arrest in their opening defeat to Finland, the Danes have risen in prominence as Euro 2020 continued.

They have scored four goals in each of their last two matches, and Hjulmand thinks his players’ “courage” will continue in their quarter-final against the Czech Republic in Baku.

“I can’t say whether we play with more freedom than other teams, but I can say that one of the most essential aspects of our game is to play without fear,” the Denmark coach said in his pre-match press conference.

“Johan Cruyff, one of my main influences, once said that you can’t play football with fear.

“It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think both ways, or that you should just walk forward without looking back, but it does mean you won’t be able to play your best if you’re terrified.

“It’s up to me to try to put together a framework to play in, and then I simply want my players to give it their all, to demonstrate who they are as individuals, as a team, and to leave everything on the field.

“We aim to work with bravery and give the athletes the freedom to express themselves.

“We’ll mess with Christian Eriksen’s heart once more. He’s still the team’s heart, and with that heart and without fear, we’ll press the button again tomorrow and give it our all.”

Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark is closer to the 1992 European Championship-winning team than most, as his father Peter was the goalkeeper for the surprise victory.

The Leicester goalkeeper, on the other hand, maintains they are not planning on repeating the feat.

He admitted, “I haven’t really spoken to him (his father) about his experiences.”

“I believe that any child growing up in Denmark is familiar with the year 1992 and the legend that has been passed down about this team.

“It’s interesting. (This is a brief piece.)