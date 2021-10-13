Denmark Purchases World Cup Tickets While England Is Hosted.

Denmark beat Austria by a single goal on Tuesday to become the second team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals, while England was frustrated by Hungary at Wembley.

Joakim Maehle scored in the 53rd minute to send Denmark to Qatar, building on their surprising run to the semi-finals at Euro 2020 this summer.

“You can only dream about something like this,” remarked Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a Danish midfielder. “It’s insane.” This is huge for me, the team, Danish football, and Denmark as a whole. With our age and quality, we’ll only continue to flourish.” The Danes will compete in the finals alongside Germany, who qualified on Monday. Qatar, being the host country, is automatically qualified.

England struggled to a 1-1 draw against a tenacious Hungarian team. At Wembley Stadium, nasty scenes erupted as Hungarian fans battled with stewards and police.

Roland Sallai’s contentious first-half penalty placed Gareth Southgate’s side behind until John Stones scored the equalize from Phil Foden’s cross in the 37th minute.

For the first time in 16 games, Harry Kane failed to score in a qualifier and was replaced as Hungary’s tenacious defense kept a disjointed England team at bay.

“Simple as that, we didn’t play at the level we needed to,” Southgate said.

As it was revealed that the incident at Wembley had escalated after police moved in to arrest a Hungarian supporter for what police called a “racially aggravated public order crime,” England defender Tyrone Mings urged for stiffer consequences for racism in football.

“Every time we speak about racial abuse, the consequences that follow never seem to be in keeping with what has occurred,” Mings added.

“If such is the case, I strongly hope the consequences are consistent with what occurred this time.”

If England wins four points in their last qualifiers against Albania and San Marino in November, they will be assured of a place in next year’s finals.

After a thrashing in Albania, Poland is second in Group I, behind England.

After Karol Swiderski scored the game-winning goal in the 77th minute, play was paused and the teams exited the pitch as supporters poured bottles. Later, the teams reconvened to finish the game.

Portugal trounced Luxembourg 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two penalties in six minutes and completing his 10th international hat-trick in the 87th minute.

The other scorers in the rout were Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha, although The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.