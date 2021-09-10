Denmark Lifts All Covid Curbs – The Way We Were

Denmark removes vaccine passports in nightclubs on Friday, ending the last Covid restriction, with no masks in sight, booming offices, and tens of thousands attending concerts.

Vaccine passports were first issued in March 2021, as Copenhagen began to relax its regulations.

They were phased out of all places on September 1, with the exception of nightclubs, where they will be phased out on Friday.

“We are absolutely at the forefront in Denmark since we have no limits, and thanks to the vaccination rollout, we are now on the other side of the pandemic,” Ulrik Orum-Petersen, a promoter at event organizer Live Nation, told AFP.

On Saturday, 50,000 people will attend a sold-out performance in Copenhagen, a first in Europe.

On September 4, Live Nation held its inaugural open-air festival in Copenhagen, aptly named “Back to Live,” which drew 15,000 people.

Emilie Bendix, 26, a concertgoer, stated, “Being in the audience, singing like before, it almost made me forget Covid and everything we’ve gone through these past months.”

Denmark’s vaccination program went through without a hitch, with 73 percent of the 5.8 million people properly vaccinated, and 96 percent of those aged 65 and up.

“We want to be able to move freely… What will happen now is that the virus will spread and find those who have not been vaccinated, according to epidemiologist Lone Simonsen.

“Thanks to the vaccination, the virus is no longer a social threat,” said Simonsen, who works at the University of Roskilde.

According to the World Health Organization, public cooperation with government standards and the Covid policy has benefited the Scandinavian country.

“Denmark, like many other nations, has implemented public health and societal efforts to prevent transmission throughout the pandemic. But, at the same time, it has relied heavily on voluntary compliance from individuals and communities,” said Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe’s emergency officer.

Danish authorities claim to have the virus under control, with roughly 500 Covid infections per day and a reproduction rate of 0.7.

However, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has stated that if necessary, the government will not hesitate to reimpose restrictions.

Authorities believe that the return to normalcy must be accompanied by strong cleanliness measures and sick people’s seclusion.

The WHO continues to view the situation in the world to be critical and has advised prudence.

“As and when the epidemiological situation evolves, every country must remain vigilant,” Smallwood added.

Denmark has stated that it will keep a careful eye on the number of hospitalizations, which is currently little under 130, and will carry out meticulous sequencing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.