Denmark has been the first European country to eliminate covid restrictions.

Denmark became the first country in Europe to remove Covid restrictions on Friday, removing the demand to present vaccine passports to enter nightclubs as it cautiously welcomes a return to normalcy.

In Denmark, new infections have decreased as vaccination rates have increased to over 70% of the population.

However, while the Scandinavian country prepared for a new post-epidemic reality, the WHO warned that vaccines alone might not be enough to stop the pandemic, and that the virus could linger for years.

After a long epidemic struggle, one Danish citizen described the lowering of the remaining barriers as “liberating.”

“It’s been a difficult few of years for me. “I have three children and we have homeschooled, and there have been many difficult days,” Klaus Sylvester remarked.

“Denmark no longer has any limits, which is pretty liberating.”

The nightclub ban was the most recent in a long list of restrictions that Denmark has steadily eased in recent months.

Iceland dropped all restrictions in June, only to reimpose them as instances soared again. It is currently the only country in Europe with no limits.

Covid passports were introduced in March 2021 as part of a progressive relaxation of laws in Denmark.

It lifted the requirement for a Covid permit for museums and indoor events with fewer than 500 people on August 1, before abandoning it for major events, and masks have not been required on public transportation since mid-August.

On Saturday, 50,000 people will attend a sold-out performance in Copenhagen, a first in Europe.

According to Ulrich Rum-Petersen, an event promoter, “We are absolutely at the forefront in Denmark because we have no restrictions.”

“Thanks to the vaccination rollout, we are now on the other side of the pandemic.”

With roughly 500 Covid cases each day and a reproduction rate of 0.7, Danish authorities claim the virus is under control.

Vaccines have been widely distributed, with 73 percent of the 5.8 million population receiving full vaccination, and 96 percent of those 65 and older receiving full vaccination.

Optimism was dampened on Friday when the head of the World Health Organization’s Europe region said that vaccines were unlikely to put a stop to the pandemic permanently.

Instead, vaccines will help avoid serious illness and death, albeit the virus is expected to change for years, according to Hans Kluge.

He told reporters in Copenhagen, “We should anticipate how to gradually adapt our immunization strategy to endemic transmission and acquire extremely valuable evidence about the impact of further doses.”

Brief News from Washington Newsday.