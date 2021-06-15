Denmark did not want to play after Christian Eriksen’s breakdown, according to Peter Schmeichel.

Former goalie Peter Schmeichel reports that following Christian Eriksen’s heart arrest, Denmark’s players were adamant about not restarting their Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Schmeichel, the father of Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the players did not have a choice.

When questioned if it was the players’ decision to restart the game following Eriksen’s hospitalization, Schmeichel responded, “Well, that is an interesting debate.”

“I saw an official UEFA quote yesterday stating that they were following the player’s advice and that the players insisted on playing – I know that is not true.

“Or, it is your perception of the truth. They were left with three options. The first was to play immediately and finish the remaining 50 minutes.

“The second option was to come in yesterday at 12 p.m. and complete the 50 minutes, and the third was to forfeit the game, 3-0.

“Therefore, figure it out for yourself. Is it the players’ desire to participate? Did they truly have a choice? I am not sure they had.

“As you can tell from yesterday’s press conference, the coach has grave regrets about reintroducing the players to the field.”

Eriksen, a former Inter Milan and Tottenham midfielder, fell during the first half of Denmark’s opening encounter on Saturday and was treated on the pitch before being rushed to hospital.

Morten Boesen, Denmark’s team physician, later verified Eriksen was stable following a heart attack and that “he was gone” before to being resuscitated.

While Eriksen was being treated on the pitch, his teammates created a shield around him, and Peter Schmeichel is concerned about the incident’s impact on Denmark’s players.

He continued, “It is extremely difficult to predict the long-term impact (on the players) of that experience, which I know from speaking with Kasper was extremely traumatic for everyone.”

“When someone has to be defibrillated and shocked back to life, it is a very dramatic scene.”

