Denise Barrett-Baxendale provides an update on Everton’s strategic football assessment following the departure of Marcel Brands.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s chief executive, has spoken out about the club’s recent results and the club’s strategic football review following Marcel Brands’ departure.

Brands’ three-and-a-half-year term as director of football came to an end on December 5, just four days after he exchanged words with an enraged Everton fan in Goodison Park’s Main Stand after the Blues’ 4-1 defeat in the Merseyside Derby.

Rafa Benitez’s team would go on to defeat Arsenal 2-1 the following evening, but it was their only win in their last 11 games, with Everton having played no games since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 due to three consecutive matches being postponed due to coronavirus among the players.