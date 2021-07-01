Denis Egan will leave the IHRB before the end of the year.

Denis Egan, the chief executive of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, has announced his intention to retire early.

The 60-year-old has worked for the regulator for more than 25 years, including nearly two decades at the helm. He will, however, take a break beginning September 30.

Egan joined the Turf Club in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2001. When the Turf Club merged with the IHRB in 2018, he became the combined organization’s CEO.

“Irish racing has an exceptional international reputation for fairness and integrity, and has achieved enormous success both at home and abroad,” Egan added.

“I am honored that the Turf Club, and more lately the IHRB, have played such an important role in this regard. I feel we now have a great foundation on which to build and flourish in the future, and I believe the time has come to hand the organization over to a successor to take it to the next level.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the Turf Club and the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee, as well as the IHRB staff, for their professionalism and assistance throughout the years.”

“Denis has made a great contribution to our organization, and indeed to the Irish horseracing business in general, both at home and abroad,” said Harry McCalmont, chairman of the IHRB.

“He is well-liked in the horseracing world, and he has done a lot for the sport both in Ireland and abroad. By announcing his decision immediately, we will be able to begin the process of identifying his successor in a timely manner.

“While we are sorry to see him go, we totally respect his decision and wish him luck in his future endeavors.”