Denice Zamboanga Takes Another Swipe At Angela Lee Before Her Grand Prix Debut

Denice Zamboanga, a Filipina fighter, has made it known that she is not scared to speak her views, particularly when it comes to ONE Championship’s reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee.

The two players have chosen not to hide their mutual animosity, regularly slamming each other on social media.

On Tuesday, August 31 in Singapore, ONE Championship had its virtual media day, during which Zamboanga chose to take another not-so-subtle verbal shot at Lee.

“Who is Angela?” It doesn’t worry me in the least. The card does not include her. “I think she should just chill and see what happens,” Zamboanga, 24, said. “That’s all there is to it.”

On Friday, September 3, Zamboanga will face Seo Hee Ham at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Filipina will fight in the highly anticipated ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, which will feature eight competitors.

Zamboanga has yet to face a more difficult opponent than Ham, who has gone undefeated in her first eight professional fights.

Meanwhile, the South Korean is a 31-fight veteran who has competed for the UFC, Rizin, and Road FC, among other organizations.

The native of Busan, South Korea, has won 23 professional MMA fights, including four knockouts and three submissions, earning her a worldwide reputation as a fearsome heroine.

Lee previously stated that she feels Ham will defeat Zamboanga for the first time in his career because to his veteran knowledge and great resume.

Of course, the Filipina vixen did not take this remark lightly.

“I believe the champion must relax and maintain his composure. “She’ll see that I’m going to show her that she’s wrong,” Zamboanga stated, visibly agitated.

“We’re the ones who train, and we can’t predict what will happen on September 3rd. I think she just needs to unwind and pay attention to what we’re about to teach her.”

Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of ONE Championship, reiterated his intention to give the World Grand Prix winner a championship opportunity, implying a crack at Lee.

Zamboanga will need to win as an underdog against Ham and then win two more fights to get her desired match agreement.

This comes with the proviso that a single loss would be a significant setback in title contention, resulting in a higher-pressure game with possibly life-changing stakes.

Despite her youth and lack of experience, Zamboanga welcomes the chance to battle as the underdog, a position she has held before.

"It is quite beneficial to me. It benefits me since it is consistent.