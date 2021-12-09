Denice Zamboanga praises Victoria Lee but criticizes the Atomweight Queen in a new statement.

Denice Zamboanga still has mixed feelings about atomweight champion Angela Lee, but she is appreciative of her sister, Victoria.

In an exclusive interview with the International Business Times, Zamboanga expressed her admiration for Victoria’s talent, attributing her abilities to the fact that she came from a combative family.

Victoria’s talent is so impressive at such a young age that Zamboanga is already screaming for her to fight in the ONE Championship against older fighters.

“Of course, she needs more combat experience, but that will come as she fights more. I’d like to see her compete against the best, and I believe she has what it takes to take on more difficult opponents like Bi Nguyen or Jihin Radzuan. She appears to be ready, based on what I’ve observed,” Zamboanga stated.

Lee is now on a three-fight winning streak as a professional fighter, with two submission victories and a knockout victory against Victoria Souza in September.

When it came to the defending atomweight champion, the Filipina’s adulation for the fighting family had to come to an end.

“Of course, we’re going to talk about Angela,” says the narrator. She is the victor. That isn’t to say we won’t pay attention to our next opponents. Angela, on the other hand, is at the core of the division and has the belt, which she has held for more than two years. “Of sure, we’ll talk about Angela,” Zamboanga stated emphatically.

The duel between “The Lycan Queen” and the eldest of the Lee siblings was supposed to take place in 2020, but Angela had to cancel owing to her pregnancy.

Out of respect for the other fighters in the division, Zamboanga asked Lee to relinquish her belt.

Chatri Sityodtong, the chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, backed up Lee, saying it wouldn’t be fair to strip her of the championship just yet, which led to the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, which took place recently.

Stamp Fairtex took first place in the competition and will meet Lee for the championship in 2022.

Zamboanga made it apparent that she was not alone in her dissatisfaction with the situation, emphasizing the importance of defending the championship as quickly as possible.

"No matter who you ask among the other atomweight boxers, they'll all say the same thing," he says. They're just not as outspoken as we are. Even the media recognizes that things should not be this way. The belt has to come back into play at some point," says the author.