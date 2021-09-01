Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines ‘Prepared For War’ Against Seo Hee Ham at ONE: Empower.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, mixed martial arts (MMA) began as an all-male attraction that primarily appealed as an alternative to boxing.

Women’s MMA had sporadic appearances in Japan during the 1990s, but it rose to prominence in the Western hemisphere thanks to promoters like Strikeforce, Bellator, EliteXC, and, subsequently, the UFC.

ONE Championship became Asia’s most popular promotion, and women have played an important role in the organization’s history.

ONE Championship recognizes the incredible potential that women have in MMA and is putting on their first all-women event, featuring stars like Stamp Fairtex, Angela Lee, and Xiong Jing Nan.

This Friday, September 3, the business will hold ONE: Empower, which will feature some of the top female fighters in the sport today.

The card’s main event features Xiong and Michelle Nicolini, but the co-main event is one to watch.

Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines will fight Seo Hee Ham of South Korea in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Both women were requested to speak to the media during a virtual press conference on what this struggle means to them.

“She (Seo Hee Ham) is the strongest opponent I’ll face [in]my career, so I think this will be a difficult fight for both of us,” Zamboanga remarked.

The South Korean fighter will make her promotional debut against Zamboanga, and she is looking forward to “going crazy in there.”

Zamboanga is unbeaten in eight professional fights, with her most recent victory coming in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed, when she submitted Watsapinya Kaewkhong.

Zamboanga was able to tell the International Business Times that the postponing of her fight with Ham earlier this year provided her more time to plot her strategy.

“I think that [helped]me get through training camp,” the unbeaten Zamboanga added.

“[The postponement] allowed me to truly improve my talents and [bolster]my weaknesses that [were]evident during my training. As a result, I believe the postponement aided me greatly.”

The tournament winner will compete for Lee’s world title.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., ONE: Empower will be broadcast live on the promotion’s YouTube page and the ONE Super App (Singapore Standard Time).