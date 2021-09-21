Democrats in the United States have revealed their plans to suspend the debt ceiling.

Following a White House warning of “economic catastrophe” if the nation’s borrowing limit is not lifted, Democratic congressional leaders announced plans to suspend it on Monday.

After the current budget expires on September 30, the law would fund the government through the end of the year.

However, the plan’s fate is uncertain because Republicans have pledged to oppose lifting the debt ceiling, which is required to cover spending that has already been approved by parliament, such as the enormous rescue packages implemented during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a joint statement, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “The American people expect our Republican colleagues to stand up to their duties and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur.”

“A reckless Republican-forced default might plunge the country into recession,” they warned.

Democrats have a majority in both chambers of Congress, but the Senate’s razor-thin margin means they’ll need Republican help to get it passed, as a single Senator may block any bill with fewer than 60 votes.

The debt ceiling would be suspended until December 2022, following the midterm congressional elections.

It would also keep the government functioning until the end of the year while lawmakers debate two big spending packages — an eight-year, $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and a ten-year, $3.5 trillion package with a slew of social programs funded for largely by rolling back tax cuts.

Schumer and Pelosi said Monday that the bill they announced would prevent a “unnecessary government shutdown” and that it was “must-pass legislation.”

It will also contain cash for disaster assistance and Afghan evacuee resettlement, with the White House requesting $20 billion for storm and wildfire relief and $6 billion for the resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees.

“We look forward to bipartisan support in both chambers approving this critical legislation and delivering it to the president’s desk in the coming weeks,” they stated.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, reiterated that the Democrats should do it alone.

He wrote on Twitter, “They only want bipartisan cover so they can shift as quickly as possible to ramming through a historically reckless taxing and spending spree on a pure party-line vote.”

That’s a far cry from McConnell’s view in 2019, when Republican Donald Trump was president and he claimed that not raising the borrowing cap would be a “disaster.”

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, has warned that without a rise, the economy will suffer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.