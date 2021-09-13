Democrat accuses GOP colleagues of preventing COVID-19 vaccinations, resulting in deaths.

Over the weekend, Alaska Representative Zack Fields warned his colleagues in the state assembly that he worried Alaskans were dying as a result of Republican legislators “discouragement” of COVID-19 immunizations for political reasons.

Fields, a Democrat, asked his colleagues not to endorse an amendment to Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy’s HB 83 bill that would prohibit the state from enforcing vaccine mandates. HB 83 seeks to alleviate Alaska’s COVID-19 dilemma by allowing multi-state nurse licensure to expand telemedicine options.

“Here we are, with 1,500 Americans dying every day, a September 11th every two days, all because politicians, bloggers, and conspiracy theorists have encouraged people not to get vaccinated,” Fields added. “And we’re debating the first of a long line of anti-vaccine amendments, which is a disgrace… We would be discouraging vaccination with this proposal, which would directly result in more people dying prematurely.”

“Look at the states with the most overcrowded hospitals,” Fields said, pointing to other more populous states where the greatest COVID fatalities are occurring. They are the states having the lowest immunization rates. They’re the states where politicians, bloggers, and conspiracy theorists have slammed vaccines and misled the public.”

In comparison to the rest of the country, West Virginia has an extremely low vaccination rate, with only 47% of the population receiving one or more doses and only 39% receiving both. Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia, a Republican, stated on Friday that he disagreed with President Joe Biden’s announcement of an extended vaccine mandate.

“It’s not really their fault that they largely acquire their information from Facebook and from some of our colleagues,” Fields said of the Alaskans who aren’t being vaccinated and dying from COVID.

This is simply ridiculous that we would put Alaskans at peril for political gain. “I urge you to vote no.”

Republicans attempted to tack on multiple modifications to Dunleavy’s HB 83 measure when it was brought up in a special session of the state legislature. The proposed amendment would prohibit the use of vaccine mandates throughout the state.

“I don’t know how we’ve arrived to this place where we don’t appreciate individuals’ freedom to make decisions for their children,” Democratic Representative Sara Rasmussen responded.

I’m not an anti-vaxxer by any means…

