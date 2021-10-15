Demetrious Johnson should fight Danny Kingad, according to Joshua Pacio.

Joshua Pacio, the ONE Championship strawweight champion, would love to fight Demetrious Johnson, but the former UFC flyweight champion has a better opponent in mind.

In an exclusive interview with the International Business Times, Pacio said, “It would be amazing to test myself against one of the greatest [fighters], but I think Danny [Kingad] and DJ (Demetrious Johnson) would be a great rematch.”

In October 2019, Team Lakay member Danny Kingad and Johnson fought for the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship in a fierce showdown.

After putting the Filipino to the ground in the first round, Johnson gained control of the fight and came close to submitting the Filipino with a kimura attempt in the last minute.

After dropping the American with a lead left hook in the second round, “The King” fought back in the third round to take the fight to the ground once more.

After a trip takedown of Johnson in the third round, Kingad showed flashes of life but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, resulting in another grappling exchange and then a takedown from the American en way to the unanimous decision victory.

If ONE Championship orders a rematch, Pacio believes Kingad will have a better chance of defeating Johnson.

“I believe Danny now has a good chance of defeating DJ. He improved his level since the previous time they fought. “Danny’s level right now is significantly different,” he explained.

Pacio stated that he is solely focused on the strawweight category and defending his title, but that he is open to fighting at flyweight if the opportunity arises.

In late September, the strawweight champion defeated fierce rival Yosuke Saruta by TKO at ONE: Revolution.

On December 5, Johnson will battle Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a hybrid MMA-Muay Thai fight at ONE X, while Kingad is expected to return to action in November.

If the fight advances past the first round, “The Passion” predicts that the American will win.