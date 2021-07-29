Demarai Gray’s performance this season demonstrates that he can provide Everton with what they require next season.

Demarai Gray has had a great first week as an Everton player in terms of pre-season impressions.

Of course, for the time being, these games are all about fitness for the Blues squad. They’ve practiced at Finch Farm, but these matchups in the United States are their first official matches in preparation for the 2021/22 season.

The players have had a rigorous exercise in both matches due to the hot Florida heat, but it appears that they have all emerged relatively uninjured and more prepared for the forthcoming season.

While the main goal is to get in shape, several members of the squad also want to impress their new management.

Gray will undoubtedly fall into this category. It’s not just Rafa Benitez for whom he must demonstrate his talents; it’s also the large number of Everton fans who watch from home and inside the Camping World Stadium.

He’s come to the club with a goal in mind, and he’s spent no time in striving to achieve it.

On Sunday evening, he scored from the penalty spot while playing down the middle against Millonarios, which was a fantastic way to start his Blues career.

However, this performance was arguably more spectacular.

In all likelihood, the 25-year-old will be used on one of the sides rather than in the centre of the pitch at Goodison Park in 2021/22.

Everton have needed pace and inventiveness from certain parts of the pitch for a long time, and that’s exactly what the former Leicester City midfielder has provided in recent years.

Consistency has always been an issue for him, as it is for many wide-men, but he’s keen to change that now that he’s in a new environment.

And, while it was just a warm-up game with nothing on the line, he’s laid a good foundation for his new team in another excellent 45 minutes.

Everton’s new winger, originally lining up on the right-hand side of the three, playing in behind Moise Kean, was immediately noticeable in the opening minutes of the game.

Pumas had a shaky start, but that was the case for the majority of the season.