Demarai Gray speaks out against Everton’s chemistry and early fan connections.

Demarai Gray believes the players in Everton’s rebuilt attack have “chemistry.”

The Blues have scored five goals in their first two league games under Rafa Benitez, with Gray scoring his first goal for the club against Leeds United on Saturday.

Gray joined Everton for €2 million from Bayer Leverkusen, and Benitez also signed Andros Townsend on a free transfer to help increase the pace and production of the forward line.

Before Leeds equalized, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored his second goal of the season from the penalty spot, had chances to extend Everton’s lead, but Benitez’s side kept pushing for a third.

The Blues had 17 shots in the game, eight of which were on goal, after having 14 attempts and six on target in their previous game against Southampton.

Gray feels he can already sense a connection forming between the newcomers and the forwards already in the Everton group.

“Dom could have aided me with an assist today!” Gray cracked a joke.

“But, without a doubt, there is a lot more to come from our attacking players, and you can see that connection in such a short period of time.

“It’s all about being in the final third and thrilling the crowd,” he says. When we go forward and have goals in our sights, I believe we appear dangerous.

“Be direct and put balls in the box,” says the narrator.

Gray’s goal was only his 11th in almost 130 Premier League games, but he believes that with Benitez’s support, he will soon add to his record.

He explained, “I don’t really think about where I’m going to play, I simply feel the belief.”

“So far, his man management has been excellent. That belief from him is palpable.”

With less than 10 minutes remaining at Elland Road, the summer signing was substituted, and the travelling Blues fans gave him a standing ovation.

Gray received a similar reception when he came off against Southampton on the first day of the season.

“The fans have been fantastic with me since I’ve been here,” Gray remarked.

” I am grateful for it, and this is a wonderful opportunity for me.

“They kept putting pressure on us to finish the game.”

