Demarai Gray recounts his Everton goal celebration and reveals Rafa Benitez’s confession.

After scoring his first Everton goal against Leeds United, Demarai Gray expressed his joy and explained his celebration.

Mateusz Klich equalized four minutes before halftime after Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Blues ahead from the penalty spot.

Gray joined the Blues on a three-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen last month, and his big moment came five minutes after the game started at Elland Road.

After receiving a pass inside the box from Abdoulaye Doucoure, the former Leicester City player sliced a shot back across the keeper with his left foot, into the bottom corner of the net.

Demarai Gray excels for Everton, but the defender suffers again at Leeds United.

The goal, however, was not to be the winning goal, as Raphinha’s magnificent strike 18 minutes from time clinched a draw.

Gray, on the other hand, ran towards the away end after the goal and appeared to fail in his attempt at a knee slide.

Blues defender Ben Godfrey, who was unable to play owing to his seclusion, resorted to Twitter to mock his buddy.

“Show us that knee slide,” he wrote.

Gray has since clarified his celebration, saying, “To be fair, I believe I did a front flip!”

“It feels great to get off to a good start, contribute to the team, and score in front of the home crowd.”

After gaining the lead, the Blues had more chances, with Calvert-Lewin going close twice, and Gray believes his team needs to learn to finish games when they have the chance.

“You have to attempt to bury them, to finish the game off against a club like Leeds,” he remarked. Overall, I believe. We could have gotten more out of the game if we had tried harder.

“With their fans right behind them, Leeds will always put the pressure. They got their equaliser, and we had to take the point in the end.”

Gray has made an impression in his first two Premier League games for Everton, and he attributes his success to Rafa Benitez’s tactics and man-management.

“I get along well with my boss, and I feel that I’ve fit in well with the team and the system.”

“The summary comes to an end.”