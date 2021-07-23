Demarai Gray, Everton’s new kid, has startled rival supporters with his Premier League return.

Demarai Gray, a newcomer to Everton, has stunned Leicester supporters by signing a Premier League contract with the Toffees.

After six months with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, which he joined from the Foxes in January, the 25-year-old winger completed a £1.5 million move to Goodison Park on Thursday.

During his five years at the King Power Stadium, Gray made 169 games and won a Premier League winner’s medal in 2016.

Leicester fans, on the other hand, were taken aback by his quick return to English football and rushed to social media to express their amazement.

Here’s what a few of them had to say about it…

Demarai Gray turning down a new deal with Leicester because he wanted more game time, then not playing for six months in Germany before returning to Everton to play the same role he would have had at #lcfc in a worse team is… curious?

If I’m being honest, I’m astonished. He’s back in the Premier League, despite the fact that he’s not up to PL standards. Had so much potential at LCFC but failed to produce, and it appears like the same is happening in Germany. But I wish him all the best and hope he kicks on and thrives at Everton. This season, I’m certain to score against LCFC.

“I rate him, think he’s got potential,” a Leicester supporter wrote on Facebook. I hope we won’t be sorry for letting him go.” Another fan wished Gray well but cautioned him not to score against his previous club.

Demarai, best of luck. I’ll always be a part of the #lcfc championship team. I hope things go well for you in the Premier League. Calvert Lewin’s head should be covered in crosses. Just not in Leicester’s favor, eh?

“I want to push on, be a crucial member in the squad, help the team score goals and assist goals,” Gray stated of his desire to impress for the Toffees.

“I feel like I’ve arrived at a point in my career where I can bring everything together and meet the goals I’ve set for myself.

“On a personal level, all I want to do is help this team flourish, win games, and be towards the top of the standings, while also enjoying my football.

"I'm a quick, deceptive winger who enjoys."

