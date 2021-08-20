Demarai Gray clarifies Rafa Benitez’s comments as he prepares for a new role at Everton.

Demarai Gray has confessed that working under Rafa Benitez has made him rethink his approach and that he is relishing the challenge.

In the season’s first game, the former Birmingham City man played behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin rather than his more traditional wide position.

Everton has tried to modify their attacking style this season, with the number of crosses into the box against Southampton being a noteworthy improvement over last season.

Gray believes Everton can be a dangerous club this season after working with Benitez for a month and has revealed what Benitez expects of him in training.

“I feel like I can aid the squad in numerous areas throughout the front line based on preseason and the first game,” he explained.

“For me, it’s about going into areas where I can have a greater impact on the game.

“It’s the little things in my game that make a big difference. It’s also about how I react. It’s been interesting to think about subjects I hadn’t given much thought to before working with him.

He said, “He’s very demanding, and when he talks and explains things to you, you understand exactly why he wants what he wants and what can happen if you do them.”

“I find myself nodding my head in agreement with everything he says. I’m willing to work, and I’ve enjoyed working with him thus far.”

Gray, a 25-year-old Premier League winner who arrived at Finch Farm from Bayer Leverkusen, has already accumulated a plethora of experience.

After breaking into the Birmingham team at the age of 17, he joined Leicester in 2016, but failed to get regular playing time as the Foxes pursued European football.

Gray, on the other hand, claims that he is now a more mature player than when he first arrived in the Premier League and that he is ready to lead the team under Benitez.

“When I moved to Leicester from Birmingham, I was a young boy. He admits, “I was a young, eager lad who was actually living his dream.”

"After that, I had a few rollercoaster seasons, from winning the league to having a tough year. Because it wasn't, there was a lot of character development."