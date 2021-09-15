Demarai Gray can help Everton fix the Dominic Calvert-Lewin dilemma.

Everton had another goal in the bag as soon as Demarai Gray sprinted through with the ball at his feet, and 40,000 Blues knew it.

Gray scooped home the Toffees’ third goal to cap a six-minute comeback against Burnley as Goodison Park collectively struggled to catch its breath after Andros Townsend’s sensational strike threw all four stands into hysteria.

Everton hasn’t had a player in a long time who you know will score as soon as he bears down on the goalkeeper between the two goalposts.

Gray, who was originally signed as a winger, has proven to be capable of playing as a second striker.

He has displayed intelligence, awareness, and finishing ability in his first four Premier League outings, scoring three goals. After Everton triggered his Bayer Leverkusen release clause, he signed in a £1.5 million transfer in July.

Gray pounced onto a magnificent Allan through ball and put the turbochargers on to race towards goal before unleashing a low shot with his left foot to score at Brighton, the Blues’ last appearance before win over Burnley.

The forward did it again on Monday, this time with Abdoulaye Doucoure as the provider, and the Frenchman’s excellent ball split Burnley in half, allowing Gray to score.

The winger, sprinting like an Olympian, delayed the ball just enough as Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope neared and calmly placed it to score.

The 25-year-poise, old’s timing, and finishing are on par with some of the Blues’ recent out-and-out strikers, while his control, particularly in the air, where he takes the ball down with his toe at times, sets him on his way.

Gray’s central movement has also caused major problems for the opposition and has proven to be quite effective in Everton’s assaults.

He’s a tremendous forward option when lining up out wide, and his perfectly timed arc runs must be a nightmare to deal with.

Gray was so quick across the pitch that he made a diagonal run in the second half that split Burnley and allowed Lucas Digne to cross.

