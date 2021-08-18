Demarai Gray admits he would switch to Everton if he had the choice.

Demarai Gray has spoken out about how a move to Everton helped him overcome difficult periods.

Following the arrivals of Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic, the winger moved to Goodison Park from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, becoming Rafa Benitez’s third signing as Blues manager in short succession.

In Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton, the 25-year-old made his full debut for the club and impressed many supporters in his first outing since leaving the Bundesliga.

Gray spoke to the club’s official programme ahead of last weekend’s game, explaining how his move to Germany was difficult at first, but how rejecting down another Premier League opportunity at the time brought him to Everton.

“It [going to Germany]was challenging at first,” the Blues star said. It’s natural to feel sorry for yourself, and the Covid scenario further added to that.

“However, I had to mature since I stepped outside of my comfort zone. After a while, my fiancée came out, and I began to adjust to German culture and living.

“I gained a lot of knowledge from it. I realized I am a homebody who requires the company of my loved ones. I could rest in Birmingham because my mother, grandmother, and uncle were only 15 minutes away.

“Out there, you go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and do it all over again.

“It toughened up my cognitive processes and, I believe, made me more of a man. And everything has worked out well.

“If I had gone with the other option, I wouldn’t have been able to do it when Everton needed me.

“When I was younger, I used to think, ‘Yeah, huge club, fantastic club, when Goodison is rocking, it really bouncing.’

“It was a simple decision to come here.”

Gray’s move to Bayer Leverkusen occurred following a period in which he struggled to find a regular spot in Leicester’s lineup at the start of the 2020/21 season.

The winger said that it was a trying time in his career and that he made certain mistakes that he would not make again if given the chance.

“Anytime you step onto the pitch and touch the ball, it is the way to keep going,” says the player.

