Delta Aquariids 2021: Keep An Eye On The Skies This Week As The Meteor Shower Peaks

The Delta Aquariids are expected to peak this week, giving skywatchers something to look forward to. They might even catch a glimpse of the Alpha Capricornids or the much-anticipated Perseids.

The Delta Aquariids have been active for a long time, with meteor activity occurring between July 12 and August 23. The peak of the meteor shower will be on July 28 to 29, but those who want to see it can do so now because it can provide “good rates for a week” centered on the evening of the peak, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

The Delta Aquariids are claimed to be feeble meteors that can be observed from mid-northern latitudes but are best seen from the southern hemisphere. They’re usually devoid of fireballs and a consistent train, and the bright moon, which is 74 percent full on the night of the peak, may also hamper visibility.

However, skywatchers should keep an eye out for the meteor shower, as it will peak on the same night as the Alpha Capricornids. The Alpha Capricornids may be seen “equally well on either side of the equator,” according to the AMS. Although it isn’t a particularly powerful meteor shower, with just approximately five meteors per hour, it is known to generate brilliant fireballs during its active period, which runs from July 3 to August 15.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Delta Aquariids are also a “warm-up” for the popular Perseid meteor shower. In reality, the Perseids are already visible, with their peak activity occurring between July 17 and August 26. As a result, anyone watching the skies for the Delta Aquariids may also see some early Perseid meteors racing through the sky before the maximum on August 11-12.

This means that meteors may appear to come from various radiant points this week, with the Delta Aquariids appearing to radiate from the constellation Aquarius and the Perseids appearing to radiate from the constellation Perseus.

The optimum time to see the Delta Aquariid peak, like most meteor showers, will be after midnight and before dawn in “all time zones around the world,” according to EarthSky. One key piece of advice for the best viewing experience is to observe the event under dark skies, away from bright lights.

